Man arrested after a wild police chase through snowy roads in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after running from police through snow-covered roads in Thurston County.

On Friday morning, Oympia Police were making a traffic stop when the driver in a pickup sped away.

When the driver entered the Tumwater area, deputies from Thurston County joined in the pursuit.

Driving through a snowy road, deputies PIT the pickup and it spun to a stop.

Driver spins out during a police chase in Thurston County (Thurston County Sheriffs Office)

However, the driver backed up and continued driving backwards toward Tumwater, TCSO said.

Deputies conducted a second PIT and pinned the pickup into a tree.

According to TCSO, deputies tried to get the driver to give up for almost an hour before they shot out his window with foam bullets and sent the K9 into the pickup.

K9 jumps into pickup after police chase in Thurston County (Thurston County Sheriffs Office)

Deputies say the driver then assaulted the K9 before giving up.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, two counts of eluding, two counts of assault on law enforcement officers and harming a police dog.

Two deputies were treated for minor injuries and two patrol cars were damaged.

Snow Pursuit Early this morning, Olympia Police tried to stop a white pickup truck. The driver fled the traffic stop. The driver fled to the Tumwater area… right past our current police station. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and he fled again. Deputies conducted numerous PIT maneuvers, however the driver refused to stop. As the driver attempted to flee back toward Tumwater city limits, deputies conducted a final PIT, then pinned the driver into a tree. Deputies spent nearly an hour trying to get the suspect to surrender. The suspect admitted to being under the influence and demanded to speak with the elected Sheriff. The windows of the truck were shot out with foam bullets and pepper ball was shot into the truck with no effect. K9 Igo was then inserted through the window. The suspect assaulted Igo, but ultimately opted not to stay in the cab with him. He exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest. The suspect was arrested for DUI, two counts of eluding, harming a police dog, and two counts of assault on LE. One deputy and the suspect were both treated for minor injuries, and two patrol cars sustained minor damage. Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Friday, February 14, 2025

