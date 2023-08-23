Man arrested after throwing rock at windshield of Thurston County deputy’s patrol car

A man was arrested Monday after throwing a rock at the windshield of a Thurston County deputy’s patrol car, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday morning, a Thurston County deputy was driving through the parking lot of Capital Mall when a man threw a rock at their windshield.

According to the deputy, the attack was unprovoked.

During a short foot chase, the man fought with the deputy. According to witnesses, the man was “swinging” punches at the deputy.

Olympia police arrived to assist the deputy, who was taken into custody.

The man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on charges of property damage and resisting arrest.

