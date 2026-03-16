Man arrested after threatening to kill people with large knife in Spanaway, sheriff says

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a man is in custody after he was seen wielding a large knife and threatening to kill others at Spanaway Lake Park on Friday night.

Deputies and a K9 unit responded to the park at around 7:15 p.m. after county workers called 911.

“He was chasing after cars and trying to stab people,” a county worker told deputies.

A K9 named Coda found the 56-year-old suspect hiding in some bushes near a walking path, PSCO said.

The man was arrested and is now facing charges of first-degree assault.

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