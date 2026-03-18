Man arrested after shattering $240k worth of glass Chihuly sculptures

SEATTLE — A man is in jail after causing nearly a quarter of a million dollars in damage to the Chihuly Garden and Glass at the Seattle Center.

Seattle police said the man attacked the museum’s security staff when he was caught. The museum attracts visitors from around the country, none of whom expected to learn that the art had been turned into a weapon the night before their visit.

“It’s beautiful, the colors, the shapes, the everything,” said Jessica Barrett, who was visiting from Florida.

“Honestly, it’s so alluring,” Katherine Hernandez of Nevada said. “It’s so bright and beautiful. I love everything about it.”

Chihuly Glass and Gardens is advertised as a serene place where art meets nature. That serenity was shattered Monday night.

Video obtained by KIRO 7 shows the museum surrounded by police cars after security found a man inside, smashing the exhibits. SPD reports that when security staff found him, he started throwing glass at them and trying to stab them.

Investigators said a dozen displays were broken, worth about $20,000 each.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argues this crime is about much more than just the cost of the damage.

“It’s not just the dollar amount, it’s the time and the sentimental value of those items that can never exactly be replaced,” Casey McNerthney, a KCPAO spokesperson, said.

Visitors told KIRO 7 they were disturbed by what happened, but grateful most of the exhibits were unharmed.

“That is sad. Sad to hear that because if you just took a moment to acknowledge what incredible work is in this place, you might have rethought doing that,” Barrett said. “Who knows what might have been going on with that person, but I hope they learned their lesson.”

The suspect is booked for assault, burglary, and malicious mischief.

Prosecutors said he refused to attend a court hearing on Tuesday morning. They expect a charging decision later this week.

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