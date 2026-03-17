Man smashes over $240k worth of Chihuly glass at Seattle Center museum, police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 40-year-old man was arrested for damaging nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of glass at Seattle Center’s Chihuly museum on Monday night.

Before 11 p.m., police received a report that the man was destroying glass plant sculptures on museum property.

Museum security first found the man inside a secure area where he began throwing glass at the guard and tried to stab them multiple times, according to Seattle Police.

Officers arrived and found colorful glass shards along a walking path before making contact with the suspect.

SPD says the man was combative and refused to follow police commands.

He was eventually arrested and booked into King County Jail for allegedly causing over $240,000 in damage.

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