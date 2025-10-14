Man arrested after reportedly siphoning gas in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department (LPD) says a man was arrested after he was allegedly seen siphoning gas from rental trucks on Saturday night.

In a post on Facebook, Lacey PD said the man dropped two large red gas cans and started to run when he saw their patrol car.

People in the area told officers where the man went, and he was arrested shortly after.

After investigating, police found several vehicles with open gas caps and learned he had reportedly been siphoning gas from rental trucks at a local business.

