Man arrested after hatchet attack in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a person with a hatchet.

Around 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, Officers were called to 900 Union Street for reports of a man stabbed in the neck.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was stabbed with a hatchet that resulted in a serious laceration.

Seattle Fire gave the man immediate care and took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

Later, police found the suspect in his apartment and arrested him.

After police got a warrant, they went inside the apartment and said they found a hatchet/knife under the mattress in the living room.

Police said the knife was around a foot long with a seven-inch blade.

The man was taken to jail and booked for suspicion of first-degree assault.

