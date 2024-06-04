Man arrested after attempting to race away on bicycle in Seattle

SEATTLE — An armed suspect was caught by Seattle police last month after he attempted to get away on a bicycle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 4:47 p.m. on May 20, officers were ending an investigation into a stolen vehicle near the 4700 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast when they found a possible suspect.

The man rode away on a bicycle, weaving in and out of traffic, through a parking lot and down an alleyway.

An officer chased after the man in his patrol car, eventually getting out of his car and chasing him on foot and arresting him.

The officer suffered a serious injury to his hand and was transported to the Harborview Medical Center.

The 48-year-old man was searched, and after officers found a loaded handgun, he was booked into the King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and obstruction.

