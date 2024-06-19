Man armed with knife in Tacoma critically wounded in deputy-involved shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was critically hurt when he was shot by Pierce County deputies in Tacoma early Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the Martins Mobile Home Park at 4800 33rd Avenue Court East at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday for an argument between family members.

The person who called 911 said their brother was armed with a knife, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies tried to speak to the suspect at 12:07 a.m., he ran to a shed on the property. Four minutes later, deputies reported that shots were fired and a man was hit.

Deputies applied a chest seal bandage to the man’s wound and medics took him to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No deputies were hurt.

The deputies involved in the incident were put on administrative leave.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which is made up of members from various law enforcement agencies in the county, is conducting an independent investigation.

