Man allegedly sprays sister with bear mace and breaks into her home in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a man wanted for escaping community custody from the Department of Corrections was arrested on Friday night.

MCSO received an assistance call from the Tacoma Police Department after the man allegedly broke into his sister’s home and sprayed her with bear mace while arguing about money, authorities say.

A deputy later found the man and tried to pull him over but the man fled the traffic stop by driving into a neighbor’s backyard, according to MCSO.

The man was arrested and booked into the Mason County Jail for eluding and the outstanding warrants. He will then be transferred to the Tacoma Police Department for the alleged assault.

©2025 Cox Media Group