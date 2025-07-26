Man allegedly fakes seizure in attempt to avoid arrest

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A 58-year-old man with a warrant out for domestic violence was arrested on June 26 after allegedly trying to fool authorities by faking a seizure.

He was pulled over by Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies in Lakewood on June 26 for expired tags and no front plate.

Deputies learned about the warrant and when asked to step out of the car, the man allegedly fled from the stop and tried to run to his house, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) posted on Facebook.

PCSO says Lakewood Police arrested the man and brought him back to Pierce County deputies, where he then allegedly faked a seizure to avoid jail time.

Fire crews were called in as a precaution to treat him and determined he did not appear to have a real seizure, PSCO wrote.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for the domestic violence warrant, eluding, and obstruction.

