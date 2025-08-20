Man airlifted with serious burns after trailer catches fire near Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — The North County Regional Fire Authority (NCRFA) says a man was seriously injured in a fire on State Route 532 in Stanwood on Wednesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., crews responded to a trailer fire under the SR532 bridge connecting Stanwood and Camano Island, NCRFA said in a social media post.

When crews arrived, they found a 10-by-10 trailer fully engulfed in flames, according to Camano Island Fire and Rescue (CIFR).

An off-duty police officer found a man with serious burns walking along the highway near the fire, CIFR said.

The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and Stanwood Police are investigating the crash.

