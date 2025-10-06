Man admits to shooting USPS driver he believes could have been ‘mafia assassin’

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A USPS worker was allegedly shot by a man who appeared to be a delivery driver, just before 1 p.m. Friday in Everett.

Everett officers responded to the West Mall Place Apartments after reports of a shooting between a package delivery driver and a USPS worker, the Everett Police Department (EPD) stated in a post.

The USPS worker was on the job, delivering mail, when he was shot.

Officers detained a man who was wearing Amazon delivery driver clothing. He was later found to be wearing a bulletproof plate carrier vest, along with a large knife mounted to it, and a pistol magazine holder, concealed under his clothing, according to court documents.

The man also had two firearms, including a Derringer North American Arms .22 Magnum.

Witnesses reported an argument between the two men, leading up to the shooting.

“I saw the mailroom door close and an argument between the USPS man and the Amazon man,” the witness wrote in a statement, according to court documents. “The USPS man shoved the Amazon driver and shouted, ‘What the f*** are you showing me?’ The Amazon driver then pulled out a pistol and shot the USPS man in the head.”

The USPS worker was transported to Providence Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, the delivery driver was taken into custody, where he admitted to shooting the USPS worker.

Delivery driver believes USPS worker could have been ‘mafia assassin’

The man indicated the shooting was in self-defense because the USPS worker was “trying to charge at him” while he was cornered, court documents stated.

The man said he pulled out the gun, pointed it at the USPS worker, and told him to get back or he would shoot. He thought the USPS worker was going to tackle him.

Further investigation revealed the man believed he was being “cyberstalked by the mafia and had projected suspicions that this USPS worker may have been a mafia assassin,” according to court documents.

The man indicated that he had reported tips to the FBI more than 100 times, believed he was being stalked and his phone hacked, and claimed that “random people at stores were approaching him, telling him to stop submitting tips,” documents stated.

The man said he had been shot by rifles and crossbows while on the job delivering packages, but he didn’t report it because there was no evidence, and that’s why he was wearing the plate carrier.

Authorities said the man emphasized the shooting was in self-defense and was surprised he was being booked into jail. The man has been transported to Snohomish County Jail.

The USPS worker has been intubated and is expected to live, but will lose an eye, according to court documents.

