Man accused of shooting AR-style rifle at deputies extradited to Washington after fleeing to Nevada

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of firing an AR-style rifle at Thurston County deputies in May is back in Washington after he fled to Nevada, leading local and federal law enforcement on a days-long manhunt.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said on May 8, 27-year-old Damien Madison allegedly fired three rounds at deputies and a K9 during a chase that started in Grays Harbor County and ended in Thurston County.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Madison fled and was arrested about a week later near the Nevada-California border. The FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, with Air Support, used a Grappler device to stop Madison’s vehicle, which had his mother inside.

He made an initial appearance in a Nevada court and has since been extradited to Thurston County to face a judge here.

Madison’s preliminary appearance is scheduled for today in Superior Court to determine possible release conditions.

He has been booked for:

• Two counts of first-degree assault 1st with a deadly weapon

• Drive-by shooting

• First-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

• First-degree malicious mischief

©2025 Cox Media Group