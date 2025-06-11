Man accused of shooting AR-style rifle at deputies extradited to Washington after fleeing to Nevada

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of firing an AR-style rifle at Thurston County deputies in May is back in Washington after he fled to Nevada, leading local and federal law enforcement on a days-long manhunt.
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said on May 8, 27-year-old Damien Madison allegedly fired three rounds at deputies and a K9 during a chase that started in Grays Harbor County and ended in Thurston County.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Madison fled and was arrested about a week later near the Nevada-California border. The FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, with Air Support, used a Grappler device to stop Madison’s vehicle, which had his mother inside.
He made an initial appearance in a Nevada court and has since been extradited to Thurston County to face a judge here.
Madison’s preliminary appearance is scheduled for today in Superior Court to determine possible release conditions.
He has been booked for:
• Two counts of first-degree assault 1st with a deadly weapon
• Drive-by shooting
• First-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
• First-degree malicious mischief
