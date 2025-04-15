Man accused of setting officers on fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside now facing charges

Two Vancouver Police officers are recovering after a man allegedly set them on fire during an arrest in the Downtown Eastside last week, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday night.

They approached a man for jaywalking, but police say he attempted to run. When officers caught up to him and tried to take him into custody, the man is believed to have used a flammable substance to ignite the officers’ uniforms.

Despite their injuries, the officers were able to put out the flames and radio for help.

The suspect fled again but was arrested a short distance away after additional officers responded to the scene.

One officer was treated by paramedics and is recovering at home. The second officer did not suffer physical injuries.

Police later identified the suspect as 40-year-old Jordan Mutual of Vancouver.

He was wanted across British Columbia for 10 different offenses at the time of the arrest.

Mutual was treated for burn injuries sustained during the incident and remains in custody.

The BC Prosecution Service has since approved charges against Mutual, including one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of obstructing a police officer.

More charges are being recommended by VPD, including assault with a weapon and breaching a release order.

Police say more than 35 VPD officers have been assaulted so far in 2025 — a 25% increase compared to the same time last year.

Mutual remains in jail ahead of his next court appearance.

