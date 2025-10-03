Man accused of setting fires to 2 Snohomish County sex shops

EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been booked into Snohomish County Jail for allegedly setting fire to two adult novelty shops.

Everett police responded to Love Zone on Evergreen Way just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 1 for a call that someone had lit the door on fire.

According to EPD, the business owner was inside the store at the time. It doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt.

Just two hours earlier, deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Adult Airport Video on Airport Road for a similar call of someone setting the front door on fire.

In that instance, the person who called 911 told deputies that they were near the sales register when they heard the sound of footsteps walking up to the store and liquid being poured before the fire broke out, according to the Everett Herald.

As Everett police were investigating their fire, Snohomish County deputies spotted a man they believed to be the suspect from both their arson investigation and the Everett’s case at Love Zone.

When officers approached the man at a nearby Value Village parking lot, he tried running off, but he was soon taken into custody, according to Everett police.

He was booked for two counts of first-degree arson, burglary, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and controlled substance knowingly possessing with no prescription.

The damage to the building was estimated to cost about $2,500 - $3,000, according to Everett police.

