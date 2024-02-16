Man accused of SeaTac murder released after nearly 4 years in jail, two trials

SEATAC, Wash. — Eddie Sulcer, accused of killing a man in SeaTac in 2020, was found not guilty this week after two trials and nearly four years in jail.

He was 17 when he shot and killed a man outside a 7-Eleven near South 200th Street and International Boulevard South following an argument inside the store.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

Sulcer’s first trial ended in a hung jury last year.

In the second trial, a jury ruled the shooting of 21-year-old Fernando Arias was self-defense.

Sulcer’s attorneys say video evidence showed the man confronting Sulcer and his teenage friend. When the man pulled out a gun, he was fatally shot by the two teens.

Sulcer was immediately released from the King County Jail after the verdict was read.

©2024 Cox Media Group