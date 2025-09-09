Man accused of pulling gun on QFC security guard in south Seattle; drugs found in car

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 13-time convicted felon after he allegedly pulled a gun on a QFC security guard over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 7 around 7:20 a.m. at the QFC on Rainier Avenue South in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

According to the guard, the suspect thought the guard was taking pictures of him, but he was actually reading on his phone. The suspect began arguing with the guard and pulled out a gun, according to police.

The guard did not draw his weapon and remained calm, police said.

The man quickly left the store but was found in a nearby fast-food parking lot.

He was arrested without incident.

According to police, officers served a warrant on his car and recovered:

Handgun, ammunition

6.8g of cocaine

0.7g of fentanyl

2.6g of methamphetamine

0.3g of heroin

Digital scale, packaging materials

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and narcotics violations.

Because the man has felony convictions, he is prohibited from carrying firearms.

