Man accused of pulling gun, knife on teen near Capitol Hill high school

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man was arrested after trying to force his way into a high school on Capitol Hill.

A 60-year-old man attempted to enter the school with his dogs on October 7, around noon.

According to police, he brushed past a security guard before being told by the principal to leave.

After leaving he school he walking toward East Pike Street near 16th Avenue.

The suspect then approached two teens sitting in a car and began yelling at them.

Police say he then pulled a knife and a gun on the teens, telling them they couldn’t park on the street.

He allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old by the neck while the teen was still sitting in the car and pointed a gun at him.

The teen was able to escape and call 911.

Officers tracked the suspect to his home, where they searched after obtaining a warrant.

When asked if he had firearms, the suspect said he did not.

However, police say two guns were found inside the home.

Officers also recovered video footage of the suspect assaulting the security guard and holding a knife during the car incident.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on charges of burglary and harassment.

His dogs were taken to a shelter.

SPD’s Homicide and Assault Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

