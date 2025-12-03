Man accused of bank robbery arrested at Thurston County casino

LACEY, Wash. — A man accused of several robberies, including at a bank in Lacey, was arrested on November 28, according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD).

The man allegedly robbed the Key Bank on Martin Way by giving the teller a note saying he wanted money and had weapons. LPD says he then left with the cash and drove away.

Officers learned the man was wanted for several robberies in King County, assault, theft, and eluding.

After reviewing security footage at the bank, police say the car he left in was reported stolen from a dealership when he asked for a test drive and didn’t come back.

Hours after the alleged bank robbery, officials with the Nisqually Police Department found the man at a casino in Thurston County, according to LPD.

Officers with Niqaully PD and deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man and booked him into jail.

