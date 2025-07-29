Man accused of attacking girlfriend, ramming patrol car to escape Puyallup police

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup man is accused of attacking his girlfriend, sending police on a chase across the city, and ramming a patrol car.

It all started just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of East Pioneer and South Meridian.

A neighbor told officers they saw the man going after his girlfriend, so they stepped in – with a gun – and confronted him.

When the man saw the weapon – he took off.

Officers say the woman was bleeding from her head, so they called for medical aid.

Police searched the area and spotted the man trying to drive away.

They followed him, but he refused to pull over.

Officers say they eventually pinned his car in, and the man rammed a patrol car to get away.

They chased him again and eventually used a PIT maneuver to stop the man near the Washington State Fairgrounds.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for domestic violence assault, eluding, hit and run, and DUI.

