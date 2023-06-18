Man accidentally fires legal gun in Sages Restaurant in Redmond, hitting two people

REDMOND, Wash. — A man accidentally fired the gun he was legally carrying in Sages Restaurant in Redmond and hit two people.

The Redmond Police Department said it happened around 8 p.m. The man was in the restaurant when his gun discharged and ricocheted off the floor, hitting a person in the elbow. Another person was hit with shrapnel. Both people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man fled before officers arrived on the scene. Detectives believed the discharge was an accident and the man didn’t know the two people that were it. The man then surrendered himself and the gun at the Redmond police station and was booked into Score Jail. He was charged with reckless endangerment.

— RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) June 17, 2023

