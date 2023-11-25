Local

Major protest disrupts tree lighting ceremony at Westlake Center

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Protests broke out at Westlake Center Friday evening, as Seattle prepared to light the Christmas tree at Westlake Center.

The tree lighting celebration, which was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., went off at about 5:15 p.m.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was expected to attend the event, with emcee WARM 106.9′s Shellie Hart.

The pro-Palestine supporters displayed banners and flags as they marched and shouted.

One protester also had control of a mic and was leading the large group along with chants.

By 5:30 p.m., a large portion of the crowd, including protesters, started leaving the area.

