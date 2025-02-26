Major cruise lines change age restrictions

SEATTLE, Wash. — Cruise season starts in Seattle in just over a month, and if you are planning to take one— make sure you are aware of the new age restrictions.

Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are now requiring passengers who are traveling alone from U.S. destinations to be at least 21 years old.

The cruise lines say anyone younger must travel with a relative or guardian who is 25 years or older.

“The age limit will be waived for children sailing with their parents or guardians in connecting staterooms; for underage married couples; and for active duty members of the United States or Canadian military,” Royal Caribbean states on its website.

Carnival’s policy is similar, stating that any new bookings as of Feb.1 require guests be 21 years on the day the boat leaves to travel alone.

Guest ages will be verified on the date the cruise sets sail. Anyone who does not follow the policy will be denied boarding.

For sailings out of South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the minimum age to sail unaccompanied is still 18 years old.





©2025 Cox Media Group