What we know about the major AWS outage that took some websites offline

Some websites and services went offline early Monday after a problem with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon Web Services (AWS) a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms.

According to DownDetector, users reported issues accessing cloud-based games like Roblox and Fortnite, social media networks like Snapchat, their digital Ring doorbell service, and streaming sites like Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were also listed among companies that experienced disruptions. Travel remained relatively unaffected, with no notable delays or cancellations, according to FlightAware.

AWS customers were unable to report the problem because its automated support ticketing system was also offline.

According to a release from AWS, 82 of Amazon’s own services were impacted as well.

AWS first reported a problem at 12:11 a.m. in the East region.

The problem stemmed from an error with DynamoDB, a system for managing database tables and indexes, AWS said.

By about 2:30 a.m. AWS said it was seeing ‘significant signs of recovery’ and said it would work through the backlog of requests.

The company said it would continue to provide updates on the issue here.

