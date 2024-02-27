Magnolia market ransacked by thieves asks community for help repairing damage

Fishermen’s Green Market and Deli in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood is asking for the community’s help after it was ransacked in mid-February.

According to a GoFundMe for the owners, someone reportedly broke into the business the morning of Sunday Feb. 18, breaking the door off its hinges and damaging the front window.

“After 12 years of being self-sufficient, we are now seeking help from our local community,” owners Joe Arya said. “We love our community and we know you love us. Any help you can give is greatly appreciated. Please help rebuild Fishermen’s Green Market & Deli making it a safer, more secure, and viable business for your local community to enjoy for years to come.”

As of late Monday, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $6,000 out of its $15,000 goal to help repair the damage.





