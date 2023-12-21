Macy’s workers again authorize strike, citing safety, wages, unfair labor practices

After the latest round of negotiations, Macy’s workers in Washington rejected the company’s contract offer and voted to authorize another strike Wednesday night.

According to the workers’ union UFCW 3000, more than 400 Washington workers went on an unfair labor practices strike over the Black Friday weekend.

Workers say they’ve been the target of unfair labor practices such as retaliation against employees, safer stores, and better pay.

Now, after the latest strike vote, employees at Alderwood, Southcenter, and Bellis Fair malls could begin walking picket lines at any time, according to their union.

Negotiations resumed on Monday, but workers said Macy’s latest offer had not significantly improved and noted that the company “has reported more than $1 billion annual profits, “smashing” expectations.

