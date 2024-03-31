Lynnwood woman struck in hit and run on SR 99 has died

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — 30-year-old Taylor Druliner passed away Saturday Morning at Harborview Medical Center, eleven days after she was injured in a hit and run crash on State Route 99 just south of 148th Street in Lynnwood.

Washington State Patrol is still looking for the driver who struck Druliner, who was walking home from work March 19.

On Saturday, Druliner’s mother Carol McKinnon posted this message on her Facebook Page: “Taylor Lynn passed peacefully at 11:07am surrounded by family. Though her life has ended she will live on through her organ donation gifts! We now need to find the person that did this! She’s already greatly missed by all that knew her!”

On Thursday KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao spoke with McKinnon.

“It makes me really angry that somebody stopped her life and somebody else continued forward with theirs,” she said.

Since the crash WSP has released a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle, a dark colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Carolla.

The Lynnwood woman struck in a hit and run crash on SR 99 on March 19 has died.

If you have any information that may help in the crash investigation, you are akssed to call Det. Dan Comnick at 360-654-1144 or email daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

If you’d like to help support Druliner’s family, here’s a link to the GoFundMe.

