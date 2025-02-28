Local

Lynnwood woman in her 70s dies in house fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Lynnwood woman in her 70s dies in house fire
By KIRO 7 News Staff

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood woman in her 70s died on Thursday evening in a house fire, despite firefighters’ quick action.

According to South County Fire, crews alongside Support 7 responded to a two-story house fire in the Lake Stickney neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m.

Despite firefighters extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes, they found the deceased woman on the second floor after entering the home.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and encouraged everyone to check their home’s smoke alarms.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read