Lynnwood woman in her 70s dies in house fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood woman in her 70s died on Thursday evening in a house fire, despite firefighters’ quick action.

According to South County Fire, crews alongside Support 7 responded to a two-story house fire in the Lake Stickney neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m.

Despite firefighters extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes, they found the deceased woman on the second floor after entering the home.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and encouraged everyone to check their home’s smoke alarms.

We are sad to share that a woman died in a fire at a Lynnwood home this evening.



Firefighters responded just after 6:30 pm to a fire at a two-story home in the Lake Stickney neighborhood.



Inside the home, firefighters found a woman in her 70s on the second floor who had died. pic.twitter.com/9YwhWzcICD — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) February 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group