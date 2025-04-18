Lynnwood senior care company operating without a license, Washington Dept. of Health alleges

LYNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health (WDOH) has issued a cease-and-desist order on an in-home senior care company for allegedly operating without a license, the WDOH said in a release.

H&L Homecare for Seniors in Lynnwood was fined $15,000 and has been given 20 days to respond to the charges, according to the WDOH.

Listed on the company’s care.com profile, H&L Homecare for Seniors offers, “companion care, personal care, medication assistance, assistance with meals laundry and other home chores as well as hospice care."

For more information and to access documents in the case, visit doh.wa.gov.

