Lynnwood opens first cannabis shop after lifting 10-year ban

Lynnwood finally has its first legal cannabis shop, ending a 10-year holdout to sell cannabis within city limits in the process.

The first cannabis shop in the city, Starbuds, officially opened its doors on Monday, 4/20, following the city’s decision to lift its longstanding ban on cannabis retail.

“These organizations represent the heart of what makes Lynnwood strong,” Derek Anderson, owner of Starbuds Cannabis Co., publicly stated. “They are doing important work every day, and this is just one of the ways we’re showing up as a community partner from day one.”

The shop is located at 4028 196th Street S.W.

Lynnwood lifts cannabis ban

Since the state legalized cannabis, Lynnwood was one of Washington’s last holdouts, establishing a ban on cannabis stores within city limits. But, according to George Hurst, the mayor of Lynnwood, the decision to remove this ban “has been years in the making.”

“I had the opportunity to be part of this conversation while serving on the city council, and now, just over my first 100 days as mayor, it’s rewarding to see that work come to life,” Hurst said, according to The Lynnwood Times. “This reflects a thoughtful, community-driven process, and we look forward to welcoming Starbuds as the first of these businesses to open in Lynnwood.”

Under the new rules, Lynnwood will allow up to four licensed shops in designated commercial zones.

Pasco made a similar decision in 2023, dropping its ban in order to allow the sale of recreational cannabis. Cities including Chewelah, Deer Park, and Medical Lake still have a ban on cannabis sales.

Last year alone, Washington generated roughly $20 million in cannabis tax revenue that was distributed back to local governments.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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