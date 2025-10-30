Lynnwood apartment fire causes damage and displaces five

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters quickly put out a kitchen fire that started in a Lynnwood apartment this week.

According to South County Fire, the fire displaced five people, adding that apartment managers are assisting those displaced.

Fire crews first responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire was quickly contained, but caused significant damage to the wall, some cabinetry, and the stove.

South County Fire confirmed that luckily, no one was hurt, reminding community members to check smoke alarms in their homes and replace alarms every ten years.

They are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

