Lummi Nation celebrates opening of new soccer pitches ahead of 2026 World Cup

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Two new mini soccer pitches opened this week at Lummi Nation School.

The pitches were built in collaboration with RAVE Foundation—the philanthropic arm of the Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC—and Seattle FIFA World Cup 26, the local organizing committee for next year’s World Cup soccer tournament.

“These World Cup mini pitches represent more than just a place to play,” said Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire. “They’re a gateway to the world for our Lummi youth to experience cross-cultural connection. We’re grateful for this partnership with Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 and RAVE Foundation to make this amazing play space possible.”

The Lummi Nation held a celebration and ribbon-cutting on Tuesday to celebrate the occasion. It included a performance by the Lummi Blackhawks, as well as a scrimmage on the pitches with Sounders alum Brad Evans and fun from team mascot Sammy the Sounder.

“By investing in bright, beautiful play spaces in communities, we bring children and families together through sport and healthy activity,” said Ashley Fosberg, executive director of RAVE Foundation and chief impact and fan engagement officer for Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC. “We know these new play spaces will serve as community anchors for years to come.”

Other mini pitches have been built across Washington ahead of next year’s World Cup. They’re designed specifically for young people who are engaged in soccer and other physical activities. You can view the full list here.

“These new mini pitches are more than play spaces—they’re a lasting legacy that will serve students and the community for years to come,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of Seattle FIFA World Cup 26.

