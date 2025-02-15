Lummi Nation breaks ground on new treatment center to combat fentanyl crisis

A community is coming together to combat the deadly drug crisis on the Lummi reservation.

“One fatal overdose is too many,” says Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire.

The crisis, he says, is fueled by fentanyl, historical trauma, and a lack of resources. That’s why he and other Lummi leaders spent three years fighting for funding for a new treatment facility. It’s being called a Stabilization Withdrawal Management Services Center.

On Friday, members of Lummi Nation, along with elected officials, joined together for a groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony featured speeches and songs.

“It really does bring healing for us,” says Hillaire.

The facility will work to combat substance abuse, using social workers, addiction specialists, and 16 in-patient beds.

“Every single one of us has been affected. By a family member that we’ve either lost, or who’s out there struggling,” says Lisa Wilson, a member of the Lummi council.

In 2023, Lummi Nation declared a state of emergency over the fentanyl crisis after four members died of overdoses in one week.





