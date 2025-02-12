Lumineers to perform at T-Mobile Park this summer

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Lumineers are bringing the Automatic World Tour to T-Mobile Park in Seattle this summer.

The two-time Grammy-nominated duo will be performing on Saturday, August 16.

This summer’s show will feature the folk-rock duo’s latest studio album, Automatic, which is set to release this Friday.

It’s their fifth album.

The Lumineers last performed at T-Mobile Park as the opening act for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers on Aug. 19, 2017, according to The Mariners.

The Head and The Heart & Tom Odell will perform as special guests.

Mariners Insiders will have access to an exclusive ticket presale on Thursday, February 20 at noon. Fans can still gain access to the presale by registering at Mariners.com/Insider by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. All fans can purchase tickets at Mariners.com/Lumineers.





©2025 Cox Media Group