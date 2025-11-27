Low-income seniors left stranded as taxi drivers refuse Scrip vouchers

SEATTLE — A discounted taxi program in King County designed for people over 65 who are low-income individuals is leaving people stranded, according those who routinely use the program.

The Taxi Scrip program through King County Metro offers booklets with $10 worth of coupons for $5 that people can redeem with Yellow Cab, Farwest Taxis and A1 Taxis.

Betty Hopp, who is 90 years old, says several drivers have refused the coupons.

“I had one driver pick it up and throw it at me in the back seat,” Hopp said, “I was devastated. I was like, ‘what did I do?’”

Hopp is on a fixed income and the Scrips Program helped her afford taxi rides to the grocery store, for shopping, and to the doctor’s office, as she uses a walker to get around.

“It helps someone like me, especially because I’m not able to walk around like I used to be able to do. It gives me a way to get out of the apartment and have a life.”

She’s had issues getting her walker on the bus in the past; she says it takes longer than a taxi and a taxi allows her to get dropped off directly.

“It’s just so much easier than walking in the rain,” Hopp said.

Hopp was one of several Scrip users KIRO 7 spoke to. She reports a few issues with Farwest drivers, but the most with Yellow Cab drivers.

Neither of those companies responded to KIRO 7’s request for comment.

A1 Taxis say they “guarantee” service for vouchers and will discipline a driver for refusing.

“We prioritize the client’s journey. Our policy guarantees that service will be rendered even in the rare instance of an immediate voucher or booklet issue, ensuring no customer is left stranded.” A1’s statement read.

King County Metro says it’s aware of the ‘challenges’ Scrip users have been experiencing with the program that hasn’t changed much since its inception in 1979. Metro reports 21,000 Scrip packets were sold in 2024.

“Metro recognizes the needs of seniors who are low-income and people with disabilities and is exploring ways to support existing taxi scrip customers.” Al Sanders, a spokesperson for Metro said in a statement.

Sanders says Metro has sent out surveys to taxi drivers to figure out why some are refusing. They found three common issues:

Dispatch companies will take processing fees of up 5-10 percent when scrips are redeemed. Many of the shorter trips do not generate much profit for the drivers Driving to the Metro office to fill out and file the paperwork in order to redeem the voucher’s value is an inconvenience.

Sanders says they are working on solutions that could be announced by the end of the year.

