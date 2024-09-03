Lost load on I-405 causes major backups in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A lost load blocked lanes on I-405 northbound in Renton starting around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, causing major traffic delays.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers of added travel time in the area.

During the cleanup, multiple lanes were closed as the “big dawgs” worked to clear the roadway, according to WSDOT.

By around 12:30 p.m., the debris had been cleared and the freeway fully reopened.

Annnnnd we're back to blocking the two right lanes on NB I-405 at SR 169 in Renton while the big dawgs do their thing. https://t.co/o8AQtqRKMk pic.twitter.com/7Wuq6lKmja — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 3, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group