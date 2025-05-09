Lorde announces Seattle stop for upcoming tour

SEATTLE — New Zealand alt-pop singer Lorde is going on tour, and she announced a stop in Seattle.

The ‘Ultrasound’ tour of North America and Europe will kick off in Austin, Texas, on September 17.

“I am going on tour in support of my new album, Virgin,” the singer stated on her website. “Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support.”

The album, which is her third, will be released in June.

Lorde will perform in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on October 22.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Japanese House and Empress Of will open for her.

Artist Presale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 14.

Spotify Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 15.

Venue Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 15.

General sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, May 16.

For more information about tickets, click here.

