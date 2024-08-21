Looking at what’s behind the ‘uncommitted’ movement, DNC protests

SEATTLE — As the Democratic Party aims to portray a feeling of unity within the party at its National Convention in Chicago this week, demonstrations inside and out are portraying a message that liberal leaders need to do more to earn the unequivocal support from left leaning voters.

Monday—both inside the convention and out, before President Joe Biden’s speech and after—demonstrations and protests called for the President and Vice President to do more to support the people of Gaza as they continue to face a military bombardment from Israel.

Protests outside the convention broke through barriers put in place in Chicago around the venue for the convention.

Inside, a peaceful and “respectful”—as described by those who took part—demonstration took place during Biden’s speech as some delegates put their hands to their mouth with messages like “no more bombs” written on them. Sabrene Odeh, a delegate from Washington, was one of the people to take part.

“These are going to be difficult conversations,” Odeh said, “because there are so many Democrats who feel like we’ve made it. As a Palestinian I feel so unseen and unheard.

KIRO 7 spoke to Odeh before she traveled to Chicago from the DNC. She is one of nine delegates from Washington State to be part of the “Uncommitted” movement—voting against Biden in the Democratic Primary because of his handling of the war in Gaza.

Their goal is for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the creation of conditions for the United States’ weapons that are supplied to Israel.

“We need this to stop. Our American Taxpayer money cannot go to Israel as they destroy and massacre the land of Palestine and the Palestinian people.” said Yaz Kader, a national delegate at the DNC.

The nine delegates are the second most of any state, behind Michigan. In Washington the reflect the 90,000 democratic primary voters who did not support Biden.

“We had spent a lot of time trying to communicate with our elected officials, sending emails, making phone calls, sending letters and what we saw is that our elected officials were not listening to us as Palestinians and a broader coalition of people who are concerned about what is happening in Gaza.” Kader said.

The movement began in Michigan in February where more than 100,000 people voted ‘uncommitted.’ In Wisconsin, nearly 50,000 people voted uncommitted. In 2020, Biden beat Former President Donald Trump by fewer than 20,000 votes.

“I think the Vice President has work to do to appeal to those voters and I think it is reasonable that people are waiting to see what she does and how she does it.” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Democrat representing Seattle in the U.S House of Representatives.

Jayapal says she’s personally spoke to both Biden and Harris about their stance on Israel, including a 45-minute conversation with the VP in Seattle before she became the party’s presidential nominee. In those conversations, she sees daylight in how the two will handle Israel-Palestine relations.

“She did not go to Netanyahu’s speech before congress, she has signaled over and over again in different ways, in much stronger terms, her empathy for and commitment to ending violence against Palestinians.” Jayapal said.

During Biden’s speech, he acknowledged the demonstrations outside the convention, saying “protestors have a point” that many people are being killed in the conflict.

When she arrived in Chicago on Sunday, Harris addressed a question over the recent ceasefire agreement Israel leaders had expressed support for.

“We are going to continue to work on this. We got to get a cease fire and we got to get those hostages out.”

For Kader and Odeh, they want to hear something more substantial, that shows the Vice President is listening to their calls.

I don’t want to hear empty promises anymore. I want to see action” Odeh said.

