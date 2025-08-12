Longview murder suspect arrested in California

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Longview Police Department says a man suspected of murdering a woman and landing a man in the hospital has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Officers have been looking for 51-year-old Alexander Lee Rogers for a week.

On Monday, they said they believed he was hiding in California after his car was discovered in Calabasas.

Rogers is suspected of killing 64-year-old Dawn Peters and trying to kill 73-year-old Andrew Peters on Aug. 5.

His relationship to the victims is unknown.

