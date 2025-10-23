Longtime Mariners fan breaks ankle from tackle by other fan trying to catch a foul ball

SEATTLE — A longtime Mariners fan, Rachel Ramseur, is recovering after being injured during a game against the Detroit Tigers earlier this month at T-Mobile Park.

Ramseur, a season ticket holder and devoted fan for over twenty years, says she was tackled by another fan while attempting to catch a foul ball, resulting in a broken ankle.

“I just feel kind of disregarded,” said Ramseur, expressing her disappointment with the Mariners’ lack of response to the incident.

The incident occurred when Ramseur saw a foul ball drop near her and attempted to retrieve it.

Before she could reach the ball, she says a man tackled her, causing her to fall and break her ankle on both sides.

Ramseur’s wife, Sasha Summer Cousineau, was alerted to the injury via an SOS message from Ramseur’s Apple Watch.

The Mariners’ liability release states that ticket holders assume risk of injury, including that caused by other spectators’ misconduct.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Mariners but has yet to hear back.

Ramseur has filed an assault report with the Seattle Police, who have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Despite her injuries and mounting medical bills, Ramseur is most hurt by the lack of response from the Mariners, a team she has supported for decades.

©2025 Cox Media Group