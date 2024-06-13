Long-time Bellevue School District special education teacher accused of molesting student

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A long-time special education teacher for the Bellevue School District was arrested after allegedly molesting a child at Newport Heights Elementary School, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Robert Scroggs, 73, most recently worked at the elementary school’s special-needs department from Jan. to Apr. 2024, but has worked in the district for years.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, his history of employment concerns detectives there could be more victims.

Anyone with information about this latest incident or any other possible cases should come forward and contact the Bellevue Police Department by calling 911, the NORCOM non-emergency line at 425-577-5656, or email Detective Sergeant Brenda Johnson.

At about 1:34 p.m. on June 6, school officials contacted police after a parent reported their eight-year-old child had been sexually assaulted.

According to police reports, the parent told the school that Scroggs would take the child out of class to address the child’s social, emotional, and behavioral issues, and then he would allegedly molest the child.

Police say the parent learned about the alleged sexual assault after the child spoke to their parent about the incidents, naming Scroggs in the process.

Scroggs was arrested by Bellevue police on June 7 on charges of child molestation and booked into the King County Jail.

For more information about sexual assault prevention, education resources, and tips about talking to children about safety, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

