Long-awaited Seattle Overlook Walk opens Friday

SEATTLE — The long-awaited pedestrian pathway along the Seattle Waterfront will finally make its debut on Friday.

KIRO 7 brought you a first look at the Overlook Walk during our Seattle Aquarium Ocean Pavilion Special.

Today, our cameras got another peak - ahead of the grand opening.

This will mark a major milestone for the city’s revitalization efforts. The pathway will link Seattle’s popular attractions like Pike Place Market, the Seattle Aquarium, and the Great Wheel.

It also offers sweeping views of downtown, including Elliot Bay, Mount Rainier, and the Olympic Mountains.

There are seating areas and green spaces along the path as well as lanes for cyclists.

Eventually, the pathway will connect to the upcoming Alaskan Way Promenade.





