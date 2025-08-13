Logging truck flips over trying to pass WSDOT vehicle

WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation said a logging truck flipped on US 12 while trying to pass one of their vehicles.

It happened just south of Waitsburg, spilling logs everywhere and blocking the highway for hours. Waitsburg is about a half hour outside of Walla Walla.

“There were no serious injuries, but we can’t help but shake an unsettling feeling that it could have been much worse,” WSDOT shared online.

WSDOT noted that the driver was cited for improper passing.

“Rushing to get to your destination isn’t worth it, especially when it puts lives at risk,” WSDOT shared online. “A fractional difference in reaction time or angle of impact could have shattered multiple families.”

