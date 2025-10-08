Local sheriff’s offices facing major budget cuts

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Some sheriff’s offices across western Washington are speaking up about possible budget cuts in upcoming years.

Many of them say they are already working with limited resources and staffing as it is.

Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese tells us they are worried this could impact the people they are supposed to serve and protect.

It’s a story we are hearing from government officials over and over: departments facing major cuts yet again.

“Our county budget is looking at a deficit of about $6 million in the next year or two,” Gese said.

Sheriff’s offices are often the largest slice of a county budget, since they require so many resources.

“Being 45% of the county budget, I was asked to take about a $1.7 million cut in 2026,” Gese said.

He tells us that this could break his already understaffed department.

“We are very low-staffed to begin with, and with people gone on leave, it’s been really painful for us right now,” he said.

Gese said low staffing is already causing delays in response times, and deputies are stretched thin.

“At some point, you give up services,” Gese said. “Already, we are not doing traffic enforcement, proactive policing, or being out in our communities.”

Similar cuts are proposed in Thurston County. Sheriff Derek Sanders posted on Facebook, saying his office is looking at losing as much as $4.5 million in the next year.

Snohomish and Pierce counties are facing overall cuts as well.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was facing a $30 million cut, but a 0.1% sales tax passed the council in July. KCSO officials say that income will not only fix their budget but has also made it possible for them to hire more deputies.

We asked Kitsap County Commissioner Chair Christine Rolfes why this is necessary for their county.

“We recognize the Sheriff’s staffing concerns are real and urgent. All departments and offices are facing similar pressures as we manage the gap between revenue growth and service demands. We’re committed to continued dialogue with County leaders as we work toward solutions that maintain public safety and essential services for our residents,” she said.

Sheriff Gese tells us he hopes alternative options are considered.

“There are Jurisdictions that are instead looking at revenue, whether sales or property tax, just trying that avenue,” he added.

Nothing has been approved yet, but the budget must be submitted and approved by December 1.

©2025 Cox Media Group