Local Rock-n-Roll Hall of Famer Jimi Hendrix receives state’s highest medal

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

From a young boy raised in poverty in Seattle to close out the original Woodstock Music Festival in 1969 to landing in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, 2025 marks the year Jimi Hendrix receives the Washington State Medal of Merit and Valor.

According to a press release from Washington State’s Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, the posthumous honor was awarded to Hendrix as a “national and international recognition.”

Hendrix started playing guitar at 15 after finding a discarded ukulele with only one string. He taught himself how to play by ear, and one of the first songs he learned was Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog.” Twelve years later, at the age of 27, Hendrix passed away after a night of partying. In his short time performing, he rose to be one of the greatest and most influential guitarists in history and has accumulated a library of awards and recognitions, including a nUSPS commemorative postage stamp.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Governor Bob Ferguson, Lt. Governor Denny Heck, and State Representative Sharon Tomiko Santos presented the awards to Hendrix and four members of the Department of Ecology.

Hendrix among four other recipients of the award

“These five worthy recipients are the best of Washington and well deserving of our highest awards,” Hobbs said. “They represent the good people of our state through their actions, their impact, and their inspiration for Washington, the nation, and the world. We are forever grateful for their contributions.”

Hendrix was posthumously awarded the Medal of Merit for his outstanding service to Washington.

Alex Hernandez, Lisa Stingley, Dave Thompson, and Jon Tollstrup received the Medal of Valor for their courageous actions on October 3, 2024. While working on a litter crew for the Department of Ecology, they rescued a woman from a burning vehicle after she crashed on the side of the highway. Despite the risk to their own safety, they extinguished the flames and forced open the driver’s door, pulling her to safety just before the fire engulfed the car.

The Medal of Merit honors those who have given a lifetime of service to the people of Washington, while the Medal of Valor recognizes individuals who have risked their lives to save another person. The Medal of Valor cannot be awarded to first responders whose actions are part of their public duties.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest.





©2025 Cox Media Group