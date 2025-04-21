Local reaction after Pope Francis dies at 88

The world is remembering Pope Francis Monday, who died this morning at the age of 88 at his home in Italy.

His death comes just hours after he gave the traditional Easter Sunday blessing.

He is the only Latin-American pope elected in the church’s 2,000-year history.

People across the world are mourning after learning of Pope Francis’ passing, many of them here in Seattle. Dozens of people pouring into St. James Cathedral Monday morning to worship and pay their respects.

The Seattle Archdiocese statement on Pope Francis’ passing was read aloud in the service.

Archbishop Paul D. Etienne issues the following statement: I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Pope Francis. I am also profoundly grateful for his years of witness to the Gospel. By his teaching and pastoral charity, he has reminded us that the heart of God is loving mercy and all people are called to exercise this mercy in all of our relationships. May Pope Francis now experience the same loving mercy from the living God he served so selflessly throughout his ministry and life. Please join me in praying for the peaceful repose of this good shepherd.

Those who attended that service say Pope Francis is leaving behind a legacy.

“I don’t think I’d be such a close friend in the catholic church right now if it wasn’t for Pope Francis,” Jon Engle-Kemmetz said.

“Oh I loved him, he seemed like such a good guy who tried, the first words he said were ‘Pray for me, I’m a sinner’, instead of being an important leader, he let us know he’s just like we are,” Mary Guerra said.

Pope Francis is known for his progressive viewpoints on the death penalty and encouraging priests to welcome same-sex couples into their church.

“Everything from saying ‘Who am I to judge’ about gay people to being a quiet advocate for us,” Engle-Kemmetz said.

Now a new Pope must be selected.

The eligible cardinals will gather this month to make the decision.

5,600 miles from Rome, people here in Seattle say they are feeling the weight of that change.

“I am certainly nervous but I am full of hope, I am hopeful because we have to be,” Engle-Kemmetz said. ”The church has lasted 2,000 years and it has never been up to one person, we will continue to have hope and see how it ebbs and flows over time.”

As the Pope is laid to rest in the coming week, many of these parishioners praying for good choices as the church’s future is decided.

