Local Olympic hopefuls are preparing for the upcoming Olympic trials

SEATTLE — The U.S. track and field Olympic trials are right around the corner and the Emerald City is sending several athletes to Eugene, Oregon to vie for a spot on the national team.

The Brooks Beasts, a local track club, are sending several elite athletes to compete.

“This is like the dream, this is what we train for,” said Dillon Maggard, who runs the 5 and 10k races.

The elite runners have been training years for this and many of them love to train around local spots in Seattle.

“I also love running in West Seattle like along Alki Beach,” Kayley Delay, who competes in the steeple chase, said.

Isaiah Harris runs the 800M and said he can’t wait to go back to Track Town USA for a second shot at making the U.S. team.

“In 2021 I finished fourth and the top three get to go to the Olympics first one out and that really stung but it kind of lit the fire in me to stay motivated,” Harris said. “I’m doing this for myself, I’m doing this for family, I’m doing this for all the people back in my hometown and providing hope and kind of inspiring that next generation.”

Harris told KIRO 7 he is excited to represent the BIPOC community.

“When you see someone who looks like you achieving something you know you can see yourself in that person,” he said. “So it’s really cool to me to think I may be that role model to some people.”

Maggard grew up in Kirkland and graduated from Lake Washington High School. He got his start in track in the swimming pool.

“My dad made me do swimming my junior year and we would do a dry land mile for training at Lake Washington High School,” Maggard said. “And the first time I ran a mile was like six minutes and each week we would run it and by the end of swimming I got it down to like 5:20.” Maggard said he’s been training 12 years for this moment and can’t wait to compete.

“I’ve been really trying to do everything right, tighten the screws you know hydrate, get a lot of sleep, eat right, I did go to Dick’s Burgers though last night but that’s okay, that’s good fuel,” Maggard said. “It’s very painful it’s a very painful experience but it is in a weird way very enjoyable because you’re trying to get the most out of yourself.”

Delay ran track at the University of Washington and said it’s a privilege to be able to compete.

“You can’t just zone out and run a few laps you really have to stay engaged at all times and make sure you’re not going to trip on barriers,” she said. “You like get fatigued in a different way but just like any event the last few laps are the hardest.”

Delay said if she could play any other sport, it would be soccer.

“Oh my gosh growing up I like loved watching soccer, so I feel like it’s hard for me not to say soccer,” she said. “There are so many amazing sports, but I’d probably have to say soccer.” The Olympic Trials in Eugene will be held from June 21-30.

“When I get to go step on the line, it’s for the team, it’s for the brand, it’s for the city, it’s for my family, it’s for everyone involved,” Delay said.

