Local nonprofit hosts community race raising money to fight cancer

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A local nonprofit is turning heartbreak into hope with a community race raising money to support cancer patients and their caregivers.

The Blake Pottle Foundation is hosting its fifth annual Opt Outside to Fight Cancer 1k/5K in Remembrance of Blake Pottle in North Bend this summer.

Blake’s family and friends created the foundation after he lost his battle with colon cancer in 2021 at just 38 years old.

“One person’s life can make a difference and help others, and I think Blake would be very proud of what we are doing,” said Blake’s father, Steve Pottle.

He explained how the Blake Pottle Foundation hopes to improve the lives of cancer patients, their caregivers, and their healthcare workers by finding and funding projects that create a “direct and measurable impact.”

Last year, the race raised over $60K. After covering fixed event costs, such as venue and t-shirts, 100% of the remaining funds, which totalled $47,918, were reinvested directly into projects that support cancer patients, caregivers, and the doctors and nurses who care for them, according to the foundation.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, July 19, and offers more than just a race. Participants can also enjoy raffle prizes, food trucks, and a chance to support an important cause.

Steve says they hope to continue to grow the foundation this year through community partnerships. To get involved with the foundation or register for this year’s race, visit: blakepottlefoundation.org

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