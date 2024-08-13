Local little league looking for financial support ahead of Little League World Series appearance

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The kids from South Hill Little League have punched their ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Representing the Northwest Region, they’ve embarked on what they hope is a two-week stay at the Little League World Series. And they’re optimistic all their parents can make the trip too.

Those 11 and 12-year-olds, living the life of Big-League ballplayers: all expenses paid, chartered flights, and national media coverage. But, while the kids are taken care of, families have to find their own way to Williamsport.

The organization is currently trying to raise $50,000 to help cover those costs associated with lodging and transportation. Specifically, for families. That money will help support the financial burden heaped onto parents.

“It’s expensive,” says South Hill Little League President Jake Veitenheimer.

However, part of the issue is that they can’t plan out how long the team will be in Williamsport.

“It’s a burden that’s put on a lot of these parents to get over there and watch. You hope you’re going to be there for over a week. So, it’s extended stays at hotels, it’s eating out, doing everything you can. And plane tickets to get over there.”

There’s a 99Pledges fundraiser that’s been set up to assist. As of Monday morning, they’ve raised just over $12,000. But they’re leaning on the community for help.

Figuring out the logistics of how to get supporters to Pennsylvania and making sure everyone’s included is an undertaking.

Parents like Aaron Brown, whose son Aaiden plays center field, can attest.

“It’s a lot. Obviously, the team is paid for. But the team needs the parents. They need their support system. Some of these kids haven’t been away from their parents for this amount of extended time. So, to really have that support system and make sure these boys are set up for success,” says the former pro football player.

There’s also a watch party planned for their tournament opening game on Friday evening. That’s scheduled to take place at The Loose Wheel in Puyallup.

And, Veitenheimer says they’ll do everything in their power to collect as much money as possible.

“We’re hoping to get a bunch of people out there. We’re gonna try to sell some t-shirts to raise a little bit of money. We’ll pass a batting helmet around and try and fill that up. Get these parents the money that they need to continue to get over there.”

This is actually the fourth consecutive year a team from Washington has made their way to Williamsport.

But this squad is looking to secure something none of the previous ones could. A berth in the U.S. Title Game. And potentially even a Little League World Championship.

©2024 Cox Media Group